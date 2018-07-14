Dibrugarh University results 2018: BA, B.Sc, B.Com semester results declared at dibru.net

Dibrugarh University results 2018: Students who have appeared for these examinations can check their results from the official website of the university, dibru.net Dibrugarh University results 2018: Students who have appeared for these examinations can check their results from the official website of the university, dibru.net

Dibrugarh University results 2018: Assam’s Dibrugarh University has released the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) semesters second, fourth and sixth exam results. Students who have appeared for these examinations can check their results from the official website of the university, dibru.net. Apart from the official website, the results will be available on the private websites, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, dibruonline.in:8080/examResult.

In a notification posted on the official website, the varsity has declared the results of the second, fourth and sixth semester B.A./B.Sc./B.Corn. examinations of Dibrugarh University held in May 2018. Earlier, the university declared the first, third, fifth semester results on February 8 that was conducted in November, 2017.

Dibrugarh University results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university, dibru.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the BA, BCom and BSc results 2018 and follow the link provided to the results page at dibru.net or dibruonline.in:8080/examResult

Step 3: Select your course and enter your roll number

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

About Dibrugarh University

Established in 1965, Dibrugarh University is the easternmost University in India that was founded upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd