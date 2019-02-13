Dibrugarh University results 2018 declared: Websites to check result

Dibrugarh University results 2018: Dibrugarh University has released for undergraduate courses including the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) semesters first, third and fifth exam results. Students who have appeared for these examinations can check their results from the official website of the university (see steps below to know how).

Apart from the official website – dibru.net, the result will be available on the partner websites — indiaresult.com and exametc.com. In case any candidate is facing difficulty they can log-in to any of the above in order to check their result.

In a notification posted on the official website, the varsity has said “the results of the First, Third and Fifth Semester B.A./B.Sc./B.Corn. Examinations of Dibrugarh University held in November 2018 shall be declared on February 13 (Wednesday), 2019 at 11.00 A.M.”

Dibrugarh University results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university (dibru.ac.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the BA, BCom and BSc results 2018 and follow the link provided to the results page at dibru.net

Step 3: Select your course and enter your roll number.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

The mark sheets of the candidates for the November 2018 examinations will also be dispatched separately to the addresses of the candidates. Candidates can also get their marksheets from their respective campuses.

About Dibrugarh University

Established in 1965, Dibrugarh University is the easternmost University in India that was founded upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.

It is a leading research and innovation-driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.