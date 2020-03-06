Dibrugarh University releases results for B.Sc/ B.Com, check now

Dibrugarh University results 2019: The results are available at the websites- dibru.net, dibruonline.in:8080/examResult Dibrugarh University results 2019: The results are available at the websites- dibru.net, dibruonline.in:8080/examResult

Dibrugarh University results 2019: The University of Dibrugarh has released the results for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc)/ Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) first semester examinations. Students who have appeared for these examinations can check their results from the official website of the university, dibru.net.

Apart from the official website, the results will be available on the private websites, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, dibruonline.in:8080/examResult.

In a notification posted on the official website, the varsity has declared the results of the first semester B.Sc./B.Com examinations of Dibrugarh University conducted in December.

Dibrugarh University results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university, dibru.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the BCom and BSc results 2019 and follow the link provided to the results page at dibru.net or dibruonline.in:8080/examResult

Step 3: Select your course and enter your roll number

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

About Dibrugarh University

Established in 1965, Dibrugarh University is the easternmost University in India that was founded upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.

