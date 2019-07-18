Dibrugarh University DURAT 2019 postponed, to be held on this date

DURAT 2019: Dibrugarh University has rescheduled the Dibrugarh University Research Admission Test (DURAT) 2019 due to the recent floods in the state. The rescheduled date for the examination is July 27, 2019, which was scheduled to be conducted on July 19, 2019.

The examination is conducted for admissions to PhD and MPhil programmes. The paper is of 100 marks and is divided in two sections Research Methodology(Group A) and Research Aptitude(Group B).

The candidates need to score a minimum 50 marks to get qualified in the examination.

DURAT 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: June 13

Closing of online application: July 12

DURAT 2019: July 27

Date of declaration of result: August 14, 2019

The examination is conducted for 303 seats in 24 different subjects for PhD and MPhil programmes.

Candidates scored 55 percent or an equivalent grade point in their masters are eligible for DURAT 2019, a relaxation up to 5 percent of marks or an equivalent relaxation in grade of qualifying degree is allowed for the candidates belonging to reserved category(SC/ST/PwD).