Saturday, February 20, 2021
DHSE Kerala VHSE, NSQF first-year +1 improvement results out: Here’s how to check

The results will also be available on various other websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
February 20, 2021 2:29:18 pm
DHSE Kerala first year result out

The Higher Secondary Education, Government of Kerala declared the result for the improvement exams held for first-year NSQF, VHSE, DHSE exams. Candidates can check their marks from the official website keralaresults.nic.in. The DHSE supplementary exams were held between December 18 and 23.

The results will also be available on various other websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Go to the official website, keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download

To clear the DHSE plus one exams, a candidate has to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. For the science subject consisting of theory and practical examination, the minimum marks to pass is 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical.

