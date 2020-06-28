DHSE Kerala SSLC results 2020: What are the passing marks, pass percentage

DHSE Kerala result 2020 on June 30 (Express Photo/Representational) DHSE Kerala result 2020 on June 30 (Express Photo/Representational)

DHSE Kerala SSLC results 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will declare the result for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations on June 30 at 11 am, as per the official communication by the state board. Every year nearly 4.5 lakh appear for the exam. Students who appear for the exam this year can check their results at kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in.

Students will have to obtain at least a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. This means for 100 marks exam, at least 35 marks will be needed. For subjects having different exams for practical and theory, students will have to pass both sections separately.

Passing the exam has never been an issue for Kerala Board students. Last year, as many as 98.11 per cent students passed the exam. While the best performance was delivered by Pathanamthitta district last year with 99.33 per cent of students clearing the exam. Even the worst-performing district had 90+ pass percentage which for many states is far beyond their best performance. In Kerala SSLC result 2019, Wayanad district had the lowest pass percentage of 93.22 per cent.

The admission process to plus one or class 11 in the Kerala-based schools will be done on the basis of class 10 results. Students will have to register at the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. Usually, the allotment begins in June but this year, the process has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

