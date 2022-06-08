scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Kerala SSLC exam result 2022 to be released on June 10

DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Students who appeared for the class 10 board examinations can check their respective results at the official website — results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
June 8, 2022 2:27:28 pm
DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the result for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 on June 10, 2022. Students who appeared for the class 10 board examinations will be able to check their respective results at the official website — results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. 

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty recently announced at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that the result of class 10 would be declared by June 15 and that of +2 by June 20. Students will be able to check their Kerala SSLC Results and DHSE +2 Results once they are declared on the official website – keralaresults.nic.in.

The DHSE Kerala SSLC examination was successfully held between March 31 to April 29, 2022. The examination was conducted from 9:45 am to 12:30 am.

Last year, the government of Kerala did not cancel or postpone the class 10 board examination. The SSLC were conducted offline by following all the safety protocols and guidelines.

In 2021, a total of 4,22,226 students from state boards and 990 students from private appeared for the SSLC examinations. The overall passing percentage was 99.47 per cent where a total of 1,21,318 students secured  A+ in all the subjects.  

