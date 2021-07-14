Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 4 lakh students appeared in SSLC exams

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Students can check their results on the official website of the keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will announce the SSLC or class 10 board exam results 2021 today at 2 pm. Students can check their results on the official website — keralaresults.nic.in.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams for the year 2021 were conducted in April 2021. A total of 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations. The state government canceled the practical exams for SSLC students this year due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Students can check their results through ‘Saphalam’ mobile app as well. The app in available on the Google play store. Once declared, the result will appear after submitting the required details.

Last year, students had to obtain at least a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. This meant for 100 marks exam, at least 35 marks were needed. For subjects having different exams for practical and theory, students had to pass both sections separately.