Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 4 lakh students appeared in SSLC exams

Kerala SSLC Result 2021, DHSE Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: A total of 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations conducted in April this year. The results will be available on the official website keralaresults.nic.in and Saphalam app.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 14, 2021 11:28:35 am
Kerala SSLC Result 2021. Kerala SSLC result, kerala class 10 resultKerala SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Students can check their results on the official website of the keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will announce the SSLC or class 10 board exam results 2021 today at 2 pm. Students can check their results on the official website — keralaresults.nic.in.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams for the year 2021  were conducted in April 2021. A total of 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations. The state government canceled the practical exams for SSLC students this year due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Students can check their results through ‘Saphalam’ mobile app as well. The app in available on the Google play store. Once declared, the result will appear after submitting the required details.

Last year, students had to obtain at least a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. This meant for 100 marks exam, at least 35 marks were needed. For subjects having different exams for practical and theory, students had to pass both sections separately.

Live Blog

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live updates: List of websites, apps to check marks

11:23 (IST)14 Jul 2021
SSLC exams evaluation process concluded on June 25

The evaluation process for Kerala SSLC (class 10) papers began on June 7 and was concluded by June 25. The state government had also cancelled the practical exams for SSLC students this year. Hence, the evaluation will be based on the theory exams.

11:16 (IST)14 Jul 2021
Class 10 practical exams were cancelled due to second wave of Covid-19

Although the theory exams were successfully conducted for the SSLC students, the state government cancelled the practical exams for SSLC students this year due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

11:11 (IST)14 Jul 2021
Over 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala SSLC exams

A total of 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations following strict Covid-19 protocols. 

11:07 (IST)14 Jul 2021
Kerala SSLC exams were conducted in April this year

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams for the year 2021 began in Kerala on April 8, adhering to strict COVID-19 health protocols. The SSLC exams were concluded on April 29.

11:05 (IST)14 Jul 2021
DHSE Kerala to announce SSLC Class 10 results today

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the SSLC or class 10 board exam results 2021 today at 2 pm. The exams were conducted in April 2021.

Kerala SSLC result, Kerala results 2021, class 10 result Students can check their results on the official website of the keralaresults. nic.in. File

The evaluation process for Kerala SSLC (class 10) papers began on June 7 and was concluded by June 25. The state government cancelled the practical exams for SSLC students this year due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
