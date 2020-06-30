Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check scores online via phone

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020: Check result at keralaresults.nic.in. Image source: Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020: Check result at keralaresults.nic.in. Image source: Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the state SSLC exams on Tuesday, June 30. The state education minister C Raveendranath will announce the class 10 results at 2 pm. Along with the SSLC result, the marks of Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC), THSLC (Hearing Impaired) will also be released.

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020

Around 4.22 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam this year. The examination which was suspended in March was conducted in May maintaining the social distancing guidelines. The postponed papers were conducted in the state till May 30.

Students will have to obtain at least a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. This means for 100 marks exam, at least 35 marks will be needed. For subjects having different exams for practical and theory, students will have to pass both sections separately.

Kerala SSLC 10th result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download SSLC result link’

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit

In Pictures| Websites and Apps to check Kerala SSLC result

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

To ease result declaration process, the Kerala government has shared the results with various partner websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. Meanwhile, students can also check the result through the website- indianexpress.com using their name, mobile number, full name and mail id.

The results will also be available at their official app, ‘Saphalam’ which is available for download from Google Playstore.

Kerala SSLC 10th result 2020: How to check via ‘Saphalam’ app

Check result via Saphalam app Check result via Saphalam app

Step 1: Visit play store in your android phone

Step 2: Type Saphalam, download the app

Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number

Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code

Step 5: Result will be available

Last year, as many as 4,31,762 qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage was at 98.11 which was a slight increase from 2018’s 95.98. Pathanamthitta has the best performing district with the highest pass percentage of 99.33 per cent. In 2019, Wayanad district with the lowest pass percentage- 93.22 per cent

