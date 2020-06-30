DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2020: When and where to check

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020: As per reports over 4 lakh candidates had appeared in the state SSLC exams. Image source: Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020: As per reports over 4 lakh candidates had appeared in the state SSLC exams. Image source: Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the state SSLC exams on June 30 at 11 am. The exams were initially scheduled to be held from March 10 till March 26. However, the exams were postponed midway due to Covid-19 induced lockdown and the pending Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics exams were later conducted towards the end of May under proper social distancing guidance.

As per reports, over 4 lakh candidates had appeared in the state SSLC exams, who claimed it was a different experience altogether. Not only the 2,945 centres across the state were disinfected but students underwent thermal screening at the entry point and were not allowed to exchange pens and other instruments with others.

Those with mild flu-like symptoms were seated in a separate room and a sanitised corridor was also prepared at examination centres.

When and where to check results

Students can check the result on the board’s official website – keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on various other websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

The results will also be available at their the education board’s official app Saphalam which is available on Google Play. In 2019, a total of 4,31,762 students had qualified for the exams and the overall pass percentage recorded at 97.84, which was nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s 95.98.

