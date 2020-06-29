Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020: Date and Time

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020: Around 4.22 lakh students had appeared for the exams. (File Photo) Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020: Around 4.22 lakh students had appeared for the exams. (File Photo)

DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020 date: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the state SSLC exams on June 30. Around 4.22 lakh students had appeared for the exams, which were initially scheduled to be held from March 10 till March 26. However, the board failed to conduct the physics, chemistry and mathematics exams due to Covid-19 induced lockdown and it was later conducted in May in guidance of proper social distancing protocols.

To pass the exam, the candidates need to obtain a minimum 35 per cent marks in each subject. This means for 100 marks exam, at least 35 marks will be needed. For subjects having different exams for practical and theory, students will have to pass both sections separately.

Students can check the result on the board’s official website – keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on various other websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in. Meanwhile, the result will also be available at indianexpress.com, the students can register with their roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id.

The results will also be available at their the education board’s official app Saphalam which is available on Google Play. Last year, as many as 4,31,762 qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage was at 97.84 which was nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s 95.98.

