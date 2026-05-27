DHSE announced SAY 2026 schedule, eligibility, and re-evaluation details

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the schedule and the eligibility criteria for SAY (Save A Year) and improvement examination following the declaration of the Kerala Plus Two results on May 26, 2026. The SAY examination will be conducted from June 29 to July 3. Eligible students can check the official website at education.kerala.gov.in for detailed information and notification on the same.

Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) in March 2026, both regular and compartmental and could not secure the minimum required grade in one or more subjects can apply for the SAY examination. The SAY examination offers these candidates an opportunity to obtain a D+ grade or above in the concerned subjects, making them eligible for higher studies.