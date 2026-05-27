DHSE announced SAY 2026 schedule, eligibility, and re-evaluation details

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the schedule and the eligibility criteria for SAY (Save A Year) and improvement examination following the declaration of the Kerala Plus Two results on May 26, 2026. The SAY examination will be conducted from June 29 to July 3. Eligible students can check the official website at education.kerala.gov.in for detailed information and notification on the same.
Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) in March 2026, both regular and compartmental and could not secure the minimum required grade in one or more subjects can apply for the SAY examination. The SAY examination offers these candidates an opportunity to obtain a D+ grade or above in the concerned subjects, making them eligible for higher studies.
Regular second year higher studies students who have already passed but want an improved grade are also eligible to apply for the improvement examination.
Meanwhile, the Directorate has also opened the window for re-evaluation, scrutiny and photocopy of answer sheets of the March 2026 examination from May 26 onwards. It should be noted that students can apply for scrutiny, photocopy and re-evaluation of all the subjects except physics, chemistry and mathematics since these subjects were evaluated under the double valuation system. Hence, only the photocopy process will be permitted for these three subjects.
It is important to note that the application form for the SAY examination will not be available online. Students will have to collect it from their respective schools and submit the filled in application to their school principals.
The Kerala Plus Two examinations were held between March 6 and March 28, 2026 in pen and paper mode. Over 4.5 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the examination. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 77.97% which is 0.16% higher than last year. Additionally, girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 86.69% compared to 68.41% among boys. Among school categories, aided schools registered a higher pass percentage of 82.82% compared to 72.66% in government schools. A total of 2,90,398 students qualified for higher studies, while 30,561 students secured A+ grades across all subjects.
Last year, in 2025, the overall pass percentage for the class 12 exam was 77.81%. In 2024, the board achieved a pass percentage of 78.69%.