DHSE Kerala SAY 2026: Admit cards issued for Class 12 exams

DHSE Plus two SAY exam will take place in two shift. The morning shift is between 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM while the afternoon shift is between 2 PM to 4:45 PM.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 27, 2026 11:07 AM IST
DHSE Kerala released class 12 SAY admit card; exam between June 29 to July 3Students have to collect the admit card from their schools. (Express photo/Representative )
Make us preferred source on Google

The Directorate of Higher Education, Kerala (DHSE Kerala), has released the admit card for the Plus Two Save-A-Year (SAY) exam. The hall tickets are available at the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in. Students who have applied for the examination can collect their hall ticket either from their respective Schools or from the examination centre. The exam will take place between June 29 and July 3, 2026, at the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

The admit card includes the student’s name, roll number, registration number, school name and code, exam centre name and address, subject name and code, date and time, and important instructions and guidelines to follow on exam day. Schools can download the admit card from the official website, after which they can distribute it to the students.

The SAY exam will be conducted in two different shifts. The morning shift is between 9:30  am and 12:15 pm, while the afternoon shift is between 2 pm and 4:45 pm, depending on the subject.

Kerala Class 12th SAY exam: How to download the admit card?

To download the admit card of the SAY exam, schools have to follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Go to the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Download Plus Two SAY Hall Tickets 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter the school code and other details.

Step 4: Then click on download hall ticket.

Step 5: The hall tickets will be downloaded.

Step 6: Distribute it to the students.

The DHSE Kerala Class 12 results were declared on May 26, 2026. The overall pass percentage recorded was 77.97 per cent. Those who have failed in one or two subjects can appear for the SAY exam and improve their marks.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments