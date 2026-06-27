DHSE Kerala SAY 2026: Admit cards issued for Class 12 exams

Students have to collect the admit card from their schools. (Express photo/Representative )

The Directorate of Higher Education, Kerala (DHSE Kerala), has released the admit card for the Plus Two Save-A-Year (SAY) exam. The hall tickets are available at the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in. Students who have applied for the examination can collect their hall ticket either from their respective Schools or from the examination centre. The exam will take place between June 29 and July 3, 2026, at the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

The admit card includes the student’s name, roll number, registration number, school name and code, exam centre name and address, subject name and code, date and time, and important instructions and guidelines to follow on exam day. Schools can download the admit card from the official website, after which they can distribute it to the students.