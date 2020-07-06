DHSE Kerala Plus Two HSE, VHSE results postponed due to lockdown

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Students appearing for HSE, VHSE exams conducted from May 26 at an examination centre maintaining social distancing. Express Photo by Vishnu Varma DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Students appearing for HSE, VHSE exams conducted from May 26 at an examination centre maintaining social distancing. Express Photo by Vishnu Varma

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 Date and Time: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has postponed the result declaration for the plus two or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) due to the week-long lockdown imposed in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram from Monday, July 6.

Joint Director Examination, SS Vivekanandan told indianexpress.com, “Due to the lockdown imposed in the capital, we will be unable to release Plus Two result. The post-evaluation process is still left. The decision on result declaration will be taken once lockdown lifted.” The result was earlier decided to be announced on July 10.

Over 8 lakh students appeared in the examination this year that was concluded on May 30, after it was deferred in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Once released, the students can check the results through the website- keralaresults.nic.in.

The exams were conducted under proper social distancing. The centres across the state were disinfected and students underwent thermal screening at the entry point. They were not even allowed to exchange pens and other instruments with others.

The results will also be available on various other websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com and the result or any updates regarding the same would be communicated to him via SMS and email. The results will also be available at their the education board’s official app Saphalam which is available on Google Play.

The result of the SSLC exam was announced on June 30, and a total of 98.82 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. Last year, a total of 84.33 per cent students cleared the plus two exams, with 86.04 per cent qualified in the science department, 79.82 in Humanities while 84.65 in commerce.

