DHSE Kerala to announce Plus Two, VHSE results on July 10

Over 8 lakh students appeared in the class 12 exam that was postponed due to lockdown. (Representational Image) Over 8 lakh students appeared in the class 12 exam that was postponed due to lockdown. (Representational Image)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the result for the HSE, VHSE on July 10. Over 8 lakh students appeared in the exam that was postponed due to lockdown.

Once released, the students can check the results through the website- keralaresults.nic.in. The remaining papers were conducted from May 27 to 30 maintaining the social distancing guidelines.

According to students and teachers, this was a new experience for them. “Appearing for the exams in masks, using sanitisers are a new experience for us. Normally, we sit together and revise portions. We are seeing our classmates after a long time. But we are strictly following the social distancing norms,” a student said, as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, the SSLC result will be announced on June 30 at 11 am. Nearly 4.22 lakh appeared in the SSLC exam this year.

Apart from the official website, students can check the result through the official app- ‘Saphalam’. Students can also check results via indianexpress.com by registering their mobile number, mail id, SMS.

Last year, a total of 84.33 per cent students cleared the plus two exams, with 86.04 per cent qualified in the science department, 79.82 in Humanities while 84.65 in commerce.

