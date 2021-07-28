DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2021 date and time: +2 Result today

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the Plus Two (class 12) results 2021 today at 3 pm. Registered students can check their results on the official website of the DHSE Kerala – keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala result for Plus Two exam will also be available at Saphalam app and iExaMS – Kerala.

In view of the huge spike in Covid-19 cases, the General Education Department of Kerala had announced the postponement of plus two higher secondary and vocation higher secondary practical exams. The practical exams were scheduled for April 28. The plus two higher secondary theory exams were to be concluded on April 28. The exams were postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and keeping the health of teachers and students in mind.

Read | Kerala Plus One exams to begin from September 6, schedule released

To check the result for DHSE Kerala plus two exams of 2021, visit the official site keralaresults.nic.in Click on the DHSE plus two class 12 result tab. Enter the necessary credentials to get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Last year, 85.13 per cent was a pass percentage. Over 200 students scored 100 per cent marks. Among the districts, Ernakulam emerged as the best performing district, recording a passing percentage of 89.02 per cent while Kasaragod has the least. A total of 76.68 per cent has cleared the exams from the region. More than 4 lakh students who appeared for the exams have passed it.

As many as 234 students have got full 100 per cent marks in the Kerala 12th board exams. From government schools, as many as 82.19 per cent have cleared the exam.