DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 12 results on May 26 at 3 pm at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

The DHSE examination was conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026.

Kerala Board Plus 2 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the results of Plus Two examinations on May 26 at 3 pm. This year, around 4,52,437 students have appeared for their +2 exam. Students can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. The Kerala Class 12 results will also be available at the Saphalam app and Digilocker as well. The DHSE examination was conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026. For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal.

In the Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary stream, 26,829 first-year students and 26,826 second-year regular students had registered themselves. Around 389 exam centres and 8 valuation camps were set up for this stream. The valuation camp for the vocational stream started on April 6, 2026. A total of 3,700 teachers were deployed for exam duty.

Story continues below this ad The exams in the Gulf region were cancelled due to the tension in the Middle East region. Students who have appeared from those centres will have their marks awarded based on their performance in the school term exam and internal assessments. Live Updates May 25, 2026 02:26 PM IST DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Passing marks To pass the class 12 exam, students have to get a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject and an overall of all subjects. They are required to pass separately in the internal assessment and theory exam. May 25, 2026 02:20 PM IST DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates: When were exams held? The DHSE examination was conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026. May 25, 2026 02:17 PM IST DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates: How many students appeared? This year, around 4,52,437 students have appeared for their +2 exam. May 25, 2026 02:14 PM IST DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates: List of official websites to check --keralaresults.nic.in --results.kite.kerala.gov.in --results.kerala.gov.in --dhsekerala.gov.in May 25, 2026 02:13 PM IST DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Class 12th on May 26 DHSE to release Class 12th and VHSE results on May 26 at 3 pm at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in Students going to collect their results from school. (Express Photo/Representative) Last year, the Class 12 results were declared on May 22. The pass percentage achived by KBPE was 77.81 per cent. The highest pass percentage was achived by 83.25 per cent, followed by Commerce stream at 74.21 per cent and arts at 69.16 per cent. In 2024, the results were declared on May 9. The pass percentage was 78.69 per cent. A total of 3,74,755 candidates appeared for the exam, of whom 2,94,888 students have successfully cleared the exam. There was a 4 per cent drop in the pass rate compared to its previous years. The pass percentage in 2023 was 82,95 per cent.

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