DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Score card to be available through websites, mobile app

Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2020, DHSE Kerala Plus Two (+2) Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the Plus Two (class 12) higher secondary examination and vocational higher secondary examination results 2022 today, i.e. June 19, 2022. Students will be able to check their scores at official websites — results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students who are unable to access the websites can also check their score from mobile apps — SAPHALAM 2022, iExaMS – Kerala, PRD Live.
Last year, the DHSE Kerala Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 87.94 per cent, and a total of 4,46,471 students appeared for the 2021 exams. In 2021, the exams were initially scheduled to be held in March but were postponed and held from April 8 to 26 due to the increase of Covid cases. The evaluation was also postponed to June, to ensure all teachers were fully vaccinated.
In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 85.13 per cent and nearly 200 students had scored 100 per cent marks, where Ernakulam district had emerged as the best performing district, recording a passing percentage of 89.02 per cent.
To check their score cards on the official websites, students need their allotted roll number and date of birth to login into their profiles and check their marks. Students are advised to download and save their score card for future reference.
The result for DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th 2022 will be announced at 11 am.
If the candidates are unable to open the official websites, they can also download mobile apps that will help students access their score cards. To do so, follow these steps:
Step 1: Download the official apps from Google Play Store — SAPHALAM 2022, iExaMS - Kerala, PRD Live
Step 2: Open the app to enter the registered number, roll number, and date of birth (DOB)
Step 3: Click on submit to access the result
Students are advised to download and save for further reference.
The DHSE Plus Two result will be declared today. To check thei results, students have to follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala – keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘DHSE class 12 result’ available on the homage
Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth (DOB), and verification code to log in.
Step 4: Check and click on ‘submit’ and the result will appear on the screen.
