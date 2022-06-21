DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Score card to be available through websites, mobile app

DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022 Live: Students who are unable to access the websites can also check their score from mobile apps — Saphalam and iExaMS. (Representative image)

Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2020, DHSE Kerala Plus Two (+2) Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the Plus Two (class 12) higher secondary examination and vocational higher secondary examination results 2022 today, i.e. June 19, 2022. Students will be able to check their scores at official websites — results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students who are unable to access the websites can also check their score from mobile apps — SAPHALAM 2022, iExaMS – Kerala, PRD Live.

Last year, the DHSE Kerala Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 87.94 per cent, and a total of 4,46,471 students appeared for the 2021 exams. In 2021, the exams were initially scheduled to be held in March but were postponed and held from April 8 to 26 due to the increase of Covid cases. The evaluation was also postponed to June, to ensure all teachers were fully vaccinated.

In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 85.13 per cent and nearly 200 students had scored 100 per cent marks, where Ernakulam district had emerged as the best performing district, recording a passing percentage of 89.02 per cent.