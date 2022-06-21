Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022: Overall pass percentage decreases, Kozhikode best performing disctrict

Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022: The results for class 12 Kerala board exams have been declared today, i.e. June 21, 2022. The 2022 batch has recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.87 per cent this year. The result link will be made live at 12 pm. Students can visit the official websites to check their score cards — results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage recorded a dip from last year’s 87.94 per cent. Out of a total of 6,61,091 registered students this year, a total of 3,61,091 passed the exams. From a total of 189370 girls who took the examination, 169095 (89.29 per cent) passed the exams, and 134871 boys passed from a total of 173306 (77.82 per cent).

For this year, the result was calculated by taking into account the first and second year scores. Double valuation system was adopted for physics, chemistry and mathematics. The overall pass percentage for Science stream is 86.14 per cent, 75.61 for Humanities and 85.69 per cent in Commerce stream.

In terms of district-wise performance, Kozhikode district performed the best and secured an overall pass percentage of 87.79, whereas the lowest pass percentage i.e. 75.07 per cent was recorded in Wayanad.

In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 87.94 per cent, even though exams were held in middle on the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were originally scheduled to take place in March, but were postponed to April 8 to 26 due to the increase of Covid cases. Additionally, evaluation was also postponed to June and teachers were told to first get vaccinated. In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 85.13 per cent.