DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced today at 3 pm

Wednesday, July 28, 2021
By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 28, 2021 12:07:14 pm
Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2021, DHSE Kerala Plus Two (+2) Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the Plus Two higher secondary examination  and vocational higher secondary examination results 2021 today at 3 pm. Students can check their results at the board’s official website — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in after 4 pm. The +2 results will also be available at Saphalam app and iExaMS – Kerala.

Read | DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2021: When and where to check

A total of 4,46,471 students appeared for the examinations that were conducted from April 8 to 26, which were initially scheduled to be held in March. The evaluation of answer scripts was set to begin on May 5 but was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. The evaluation finally began on June 2, after ensuring the vaccination of teachers.

Last year, 85.13 per cent was the pass percentage. Over 200 students scored 100 per cent marks. Among the districts, Ernakulam emerged as the best performing district, recording a passing percentage of 89.02 per cent while Kasaragod has the least. A total of 76.68 per cent has cleared the exams from the region. More than 4 lakh students who appeared for the exams have passed it.

12:07 (IST)28 Jul 2021
DHSE Kerala Plus Two result today

The Plus Two practical examinations were held amid demands for their cancellation due to spike in Covid-19 cases.

The evaluation of answer scripts was set to begin on May 5 but was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. The evaluation finally began on June 2, after ensuring the vaccination of teachers. DHSE Kerala result for Plus Two exam will also be available at Saphalam app and iExaMS – Kerala.

