DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be available at Kerala results.nic.in, Saphalam and PRD apps

Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2020, DHSE Kerala Plus Two (+2) Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the result of plus or class 12 board exams today. Over four lakh students who appeared for these exams will be able to check their scores at the official websites, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in. Students will also be able to check their results at the official mobile apps – ‘PRD Live’ and ‘Saphalam’.

The Kerala Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in March, however, the exam schedule was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pending exams were conducted later amid strict social distancing norms. The result too was scheduled to be declared on July 10 but was rescheduled as the administration work was delayed due to the lockdown.

Now, Kerala is among the few states to release the result based on all the exams. The passing criteria remain the same. To be declared pass, students will have to obtain at least 35 per cent marks in every exam. For exams with both theory and practical aspects, students will have to clear each aspect separately.

In 2018, as many as 83.75 per cent of the students cleared the Kerala +2 exam while in 2019 the pass percentage was at 84.33 per cent. The upward trend is expected to continue this year too.