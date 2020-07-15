DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be available at Kerala results.nic.in, Saphalam and PRD apps

Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2020, DHSE Kerala Plus Two (+2) Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the result of plus or class 12 board exams today. Over four lakh students who appeared for these exams will be able to check their scores at the official websites, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in. Students will also be able to check their results at the official mobile apps – ‘PRD Live’ and ‘Saphalam’.
The Kerala Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in March, however, the exam schedule was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pending exams were conducted later amid strict social distancing norms. The result too was scheduled to be declared on July 10 but was rescheduled as the administration work was delayed due to the lockdown.
Read | Kerala DHSE Plus Two 12th Result 2020: When and where to check
Now, Kerala is among the few states to release the result based on all the exams. The passing criteria remain the same. To be declared pass, students will have to obtain at least 35 per cent marks in every exam. For exams with both theory and practical aspects, students will have to clear each aspect separately.
In 2018, as many as 83.75 per cent of the students cleared the Kerala +2 exam while in 2019 the pass percentage was at 84.33 per cent. The upward trend is expected to continue this year too.
To check the result, candidates need to keep their admit card or hall ticket ready. Students will not be able to check results without adding the exact roll number in the required fields.
To check their results, candidates need to follow these steps -
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
Students, parents, and teachers will able to check their results at the official websites, itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in. The result will also be available through mobile-based apps such as ‘PRD Live’ and ‘Saphalam’. Students need to check the result at official sources only.
The result of the Kerala State Board exams will be declared today. As per the official notice, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the result of much-awaited class 12 or more popularly known as +2 (plus two) exams today, The result will be announced at 2 pm.