DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2020: How to check marks online

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the plus two result 2020 on July 10. Over 8 lakh students registered to appear in the exams that were scheduled to be held between March 10 and March 26. However, the exams were postponed midway due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the country and the pending exams were later conducted towards the end of May.

Students can check the result on the board’s official website – keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on various other websites – kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com and the result or any updates regarding the same would be communicated to them via SMS and email. In order to complete the registration, one needs to fill the box below:

Kerala +2 result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download SSLC result link’

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The results will also be available at the education board’s official app, ‘Saphalam’ which is available for download from Google Playstore.

Kerala +2 result 2020: How to check via ‘Saphalam’ app

Step 1: Open PlayStore on your android phone

Step 2: Type Saphalam, download the app

Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number

Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code

Step 5: Result will be available

The state recorded 84.33 passing percentage in the state plus two exams last year. Stream-wise, 86.04 per cent had qualified in the science department, 79.82 in arts while 84.65 in commerce stream.

