DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results on June 10 at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Over 4 lakh +1 students had appeared for the exam from the Science, Commerce and Humanities streams.

Kerala Board Plus One (+1) Result 2026 Live Updates: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala (DHSE) will publish the results of the Plus One exam on June 10, likely at 3 pm. The +1 results will be declared on their official websites — results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Over 4 lakh +1 students had appeared for the exam from the Science, Commerce and Humanities streams. For more information on the Plus One results, re-checking and SAY exam, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

Story continues below this ad Students who had appeared for the exam can check their results from any one of the above-mentioned websites. The exams were conducted between March 5 and March 27, 2026. To check the Kerala HSE results, candidates have to go to the official website of the board. Then search for the link of ‘Kerala +1 results 2026’ and click on it. Then enter the registration number and date of birth as login details and click on submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference. Once the results are declared, students who are not happy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation, re-check or scrutiny of their answer copies. Live Updates Jun 9, 2026 02:29 PM IST DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE Updates: How to check To check the Kerala HSE results, candidates have to go to the official website of the board. Then search for the link of ‘Kerala +1 results 2026’ and click on it. Then enter the registration number and date of birth as login details and click on submit. The results will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference. Jun 9, 2026 02:29 PM IST DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Websites to check results? The +1 results will be declared on their official websites — results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. Jun 9, 2026 02:29 PM IST DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE Updates: When will results will be declared? The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala (DHSE) will publish the results of the Plus One exam on June 10, likely at 3 pm. Students after coming out of the exam hall. (Express photo/Representative) The online scorecards consist of the student's name, roll number, registration number, marks achieved in each subject and status of the results. If their is any discrepancies in the results, students should contact their respective school authorities as soon as possible. Last year, the results were declared on June 2. Around 3,83,647 candidates from the regular categories had appeared for the exam. The pass percentage was 62.28 per cent. From open school stream and the technical stream, around 28,177 and 1,572 candidates appeared for the exam. The pass percentage was 40.53 per cent and 44.37 per cent respectively.

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