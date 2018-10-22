Kerala Plus One improvement results 2018 on October 29: Official

DHSE Kerala Plus One improvement results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Representational Image/ File DHSE Kerala Plus One improvement results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Representational Image/ File

DHSE Kerala Plus One improvement results 2018: DHSE Kerala will release the results of Plus one or Class 11 improvement examination’s revaluation and scrutiny results 2018 on October 29. Refuting the rumours spread by an online media portal that the results of DHSE Kerala Plus one examination will be declared on Monday, October 22, an official from the board told indianexpress.com, “The results of DHSE Kerala Plus One improvement examinations will be declared on Monday, October 29. All the students who had appeared in the improvement or supplementary examinations can check the results through the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.”

The examination was conducted in the month of July to August, but due to severe flood situations some of the papers were postponed to October.

DHSE Kerala Plus One results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Examination’ tab, click on Revaluation, Scrutiny Result – I year Improvement

Step 3: A pdf will open and you can check your exam result

Step 4: Download the pdf and save it for future reference.

In the previous years, the Plus One supplementary exams were held in September-October, however, from this year, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has decided to conduct the Higher Secondary Plus One improvement/supplementary examinations in July.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd