scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Must Read

DHSE Kerala Plus One exams to be held from Sept 24 adhering to COVID-19 protocol

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar had dismissed an appeal filed by lawyer Rasoolshan A, challenging a Kerala High Court order refusing to interfere with the state government's decision to hold offline exams.

By: PTI | Thiruvanantapuram |
September 19, 2021 12:32:18 pm
DHSE kereala, plus one exams kerala, kerala plus one exams, kerala class 11 exams, class 11 board exams kerala, kerala plus one date sheet 2021,The timetable for the exams is available on dhsekerala.gov.in. File.

A day after the Supreme Court allowed the Kerala government to hold physical exams for Class 11 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government on Saturday announced that the examinations will be held from September 24 to October 18.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the exams will be held in the forenoon and strictly adhering to the COVID-19 health protocol.

Read |How to shortlist colleges based on your JEE Main 2021 rank?

“The exams for Higher Secondary students will start on September 24 and will end on October 18. The Vocational higher secondary exams will however end on October 13. There will be a gap of one to five days between the exams,” Sivankutty said in a release.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The timetable for the exams is available on dhsekerala.gov.in. Allowing the Kerala government to hold physical exams for Class 11, the apex court had yesterday expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by it to ensure that no untoward situation is faced by students.

The state government in an affidavit told the top court that online examinations will be a disadvantage for students with no access to laptops and mobile phones.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar had dismissed an appeal filed by lawyer Rasoolshan A, challenging a Kerala High Court order refusing to interfere with the state government’s decision to hold offline exams.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 19: Latest News

Advertisement