DHSE Kerala Plus One admission 2018: First supplementary allotment list released at hscap.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus One admission 2018: Students who have their name in the first list have to take admission to the allotted school between July 6 to July 10 DHSE Kerala Plus One admission 2018: Students who have their name in the first list have to take admission to the allotted school between July 6 to July 10

DHSE Kerala Plus One admission 2018: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the first supplementary allotment list for admissions to Class 11 in the government schools of Kerala. This year, a total of 56,742 seats were available for admission, as per the official website. The board till now received 96,638 applications out of which 93,711 were considered for the allotment. Students who have applied can check their allotment status through the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

In the first round, the board has allotted 47,289 seats to eligible candidates. The number of vacant seats remaining is 9453. The students can apply till July 2 through the official website till 5 pm. Students who have their name in the first list have to take admission to the allotted school between July 6 to July 10.

The board will declare the second allotment list once the admission process in the first allotment list is going to complete. The second allotment list will be released to fulfil the seats vacant in the first list.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd