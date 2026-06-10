DHSE Kerala Plus One (+1) Result 2026 LIVE Updates: List of official websites to download results

Students checking the notification regarding the plus one results. (Express photo/Representative)

Plus One Result 2026 Kerala Live Updates: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) will publish the results of the Plus One exam today (June 10) at 3 pm (likely). The Kerala +1 results will be declared at their official websites, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, and keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their results at PRD Live and the Saphalam KITE mobile app.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE Updates

The Plus One exam was held from March 5 to March 27, 2026. As per official statistics, around 4 lakh students registered for the DHSE Kerala Plus One (+1) exam this year. For more information on the Plus One results, re-checking, and SAY exam, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

Story continues below this ad

To check the results from the PRD Live mobile app, download the application from Google Play or the App Store. Then open the application and search for ‘Kerala Plus One results 2026’ and click on it. After that, enter the registration number and the date of birth and click submit. The +1 results will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Live Updates Jun 10, 2026 09:50 AM IST Plus One Result 2026 Kerala Live Updates: Official portals Five portals will host the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 simultaneously: → results.hse.kerala.gov.in → keralaresults.nic.in → results.kite.kerala.gov.in → dhsekerala.gov.in → prd.kerala.gov.in Jun 10, 2026 09:45 AM IST Plus One Result 2026 Kerala Live Updates: Result time The DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 is expected to be announced at 3 PM today. The General Education Minister is likely to hold a press conference before the individual result links go live for students Jun 10, 2026 09:40 AM IST Plus One Result 2026 Kerala Live Updates: Results releasing today The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is set to declare the Kerala Plus One (+1) Result 2026 today. Over 4 lakh students from Science, Commerce and Humanities streams are anxiously waiting. Stay with this live blog for every update through the day. Jun 10, 2026 09:36 AM IST Plus One Result 2026 Kerala Live Updates: Websites to check The Kerala +1 results will be declared at their official websites, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, and keralaresults.nic.in. Jun 10, 2026 09:35 AM IST Plus One Result 2026 Kerala Live Updates: Results today The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) will publish the results of the Plus One exam today (June 10) at 3 pm (likely).