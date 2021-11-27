DHSE Kerala Plus One +1 result 2021 released: How to check

Kerala DHSE PLUS 1 result 2021: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the state plus one result today. The exams for the same were held from ​​September 24 to October 15. Candidates can now check their result at – keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

To clear the DHSE plus one exams a candidate has to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. For the science subject consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum marks to pass is 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical.

DHSE Kerala Plus one (+1) result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Download marksheet

The Plus one exams were earlier scheduled to begin from September 6 but were later postponed to September 24. The exams were conducted offline following strict Covid-19 protocols.