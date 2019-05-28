DHSE Kerala Plus One +1 result 2019 declared: List of websites to check HSE result

Kerala Plus One +1 result 2019: The result of Kerala plus one or higher secondary examination has been declared on Tuesday, May 28. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. DHSE Kerala had last year announced the result of HSE exam same day.

The Plus One exams were conducted in March and over 4 lakh students appeared. The result of Kerala Plus Two examination was released early this month. Apart from the websites, students can also check Kerala Plus One result on mobile apps PRD Live, Saphalam2019, and iExaMS. These apps are available to download on Google Playstore.

To check result on phone via SMS, students need to type KERALA11 followed by registration number and send it to 56263.

Kerala Plus One +1 result 2019 declared: Websites to check

The results og plus one higher secondary examination are available at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.in, results.nic.in, educatinkerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus one result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The candidate should get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. This is applicable for passing in the compartmental system also. For subjects (non language) in Part III question papers will be in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati and Urdu.