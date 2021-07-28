DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2021: How to check scores

DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2021: DHSE Kerala declares plus two results 2021. Check at keralaresults.nic.in File.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2021: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala and the General Education Minister V Sivankutty will be announcing the plus two results 2021 today at 3 pm at a press conference. Students can check their results on the board’s official website at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in from 4 pm onwards.

DHSE Kerala result for the Plus Two exam will also be available at Saphalam app and iExaMS – Kerala. A total of 4,46,471 students appeared for the examinations that were conducted from April 8 to 26.

DHSE Kerala plus two board results 2021: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website – keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the DHSE plus two class 12 result tab

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, and verification code to log in

Step 4: Enter submit and the result will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download the result and take a printout of it for further reference. In case students are not able to check their results through the website, they can check it through apps.

DHSE Kerala plus two board results 2021: How to check through app

Step 1: Open the Google play store in your smartphone

Step 2: Search for the app named ‘Saphalam’.

Step 3: Download the app

Step 4: Enter your mobile number, roll number/roll code and verification code.

Step 5: The result will appear after submitting the required details.

DHSE Kerala conducted the exams adhering to strict health protocols. Kerala is one of the few states that have conducted physical exams amid the pandemic.

Last year, 85.13 per cent was a pass percentage of plus two board examinations. Over 200 students scored 100 per cent marks. Ernakulam district emerged as the best performing district, recording a passing percentage of 89.02 per cent while Kasaragod has the least. As many as 234 students have got full 100 per cent marks in the Kerala 12th board exams.