DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: When and where will the scorecard be released?

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will declare the Plus One (Class 11) results on July 17, 2026 at 3 pm. The announcement was delayed after examinations scheduled in Gulf countries had to be postponed and subsequently rescheduled.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Live Updates

Once released, students will be able to access their results through the official websites, including dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.gov.in. The marks memo will also be available via DigiLocker, the PRD Live application, and the Saphalam KITE mobile app.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: When and where to check results?

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will release the Plus One (Class 11) results today at 3 pm. In order to download the result students need to visit one of the official portals at dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in. Next, find the link that reads ‘Plus One Result 2026’ and enter the required details. The result will be displayed on the screen.

The Kerala Plus One examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 27, 2026. Nearly four lakh students registered for the examination this year. The exams were held in the afternoon session from 1:30 pm to 4:15 pm. Assessment was based on a total of 100 marks, with 80 marks allotted for theory papers and 20 marks for internal assessment or practical examinations.

Alongside the DHSE Plus One results, the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) Plus One results will also be announced. To qualify for the Plus One exams, students must secure at least 30 per cent. Those who fail to obtain the minimum required marks in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for the Save A Year (SAY) examination.

In 2025, the Kerala Plus One results were announced on June 2. The examinations had been conducted from March 6 to March 29. Regular school students recorded an overall pass percentage of 62.28 per cent. According to DHSE data, 3,83,647 students from the regular stream appeared for the examination. In addition, 1,572 candidates were registered under the Technical stream, and 28,177 students appeared through the Open School stream.

A year earlier, in 2024, the Plus One results were declared on May 28. The examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 26 in two shifts. The overall pass percentage among regular school-going students stood at 67.30 per cent.