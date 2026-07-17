DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Live Updates: Results likely today dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Over 4 lakh +1 students had appeared for the exam from the Science, Commerce and Humanities streams.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Live Updates: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will declare the Plus One (Class 11) examination results on July 17, 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards through the official websites — dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.gov.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker, the PRD Live application, and the Saphalam KITE mobile app.

The Kerala Plus One examinations were conducted from March 5 to March 27, 2026, in the afternoon shift from 1:30 pm to 4:15 pm. Nearly four lakh students registered for the examination this year, and more than three lakh applied for the improvement exams. Each paper carried 100 marks, including 80 marks for the theory examination and 20 marks allotted to internal assessment or practical evaluation.

Story continues below this ad Along with the DHSE Plus One results, the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) Plus One results will also be announced. Students can access their digital marks memo on DigiLocker by logging in with their registered mobile number and retrieving the document from the Education section. The marks memo will also be available through the PRD Live application and the Saphalam KITE mobile app. Live Updates Jul 17, 2026 09:53 AM IST DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Live Updates: Alternative ways to check results The results will also be available on DigiLocker, the PRD Live application, and the Saphalam KITE mobile app. Jul 17, 2026 09:45 AM IST DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to check Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards through the official websites — dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.gov.in. Jul 17, 2026 09:33 AM IST DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Live Updates: Results likely today The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will declare the Plus One (Class 11) examination results on July 17, 2026. DHSE Kerala Pus One: More than four lakh students registered this year (Representative Image/AI) To qualify the Plus One examination, students must secure at least 30 per cent marks. Those who do not meet the minimum qualifying criteria in one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for the Save A Year (SAY) examination. In 2025, the Kerala Plus One results were declared on June 2. The examinations were held from March 6 to March 29, with regular school students recording an overall pass percentage of 62.28 per cent. According to DHSE data, 3,83,647 candidates from the regular stream appeared for the examination. Another 1,572 students appeared under the Technical stream, while 28,177 candidates took the examination through the Open School stream.

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