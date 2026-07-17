Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Today: How to check +1 DHSE, VHSE scorecard?

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Plus One examination results on July 17, 2026. Students who appeared for the HSE examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards online through the official result portals at dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.gov.in. Additionally, the result is also available at DigiLocker, the PRD Live application, and the Saphalam KITE mobile app.

Kerala Plus One results 2026 Live

The exams for Kerala Plus One were held between March 5 and March 27, 2026. This year, about four lakh students signed up for the test. The HSE exams took place during the afternoon session, which ran from 1:30 pm to 4:15 pm.