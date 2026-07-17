Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Today: How to check +1 DHSE, VHSE scorecard?

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Plus One examination results on July 17, 2026. Students who appeared for the HSE examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards online through the official result portals at dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and results.kerala.gov.in. Additionally, the result is also available at DigiLocker, the PRD Live application, and the Saphalam KITE mobile app.
Kerala Plus One results 2026 Live
The exams for Kerala Plus One were held between March 5 and March 27, 2026. This year, about four lakh students signed up for the test. The HSE exams took place during the afternoon session, which ran from 1:30 pm to 4:15 pm.
Read | DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: When and where to check marks
A total of 100 marks were awarded for the assessment, of which 80 were for theory papers and 20 were for internal evaluation or practical tests.
Students can follow these steps to access their Plus One result:
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites — dhsekerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, or results.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link titled “DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026” available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, such as the registration number and date of birth, in the designated fields.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button. The Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
Apart from the official websites, students can also access their digital marks memo through DigiLocker. To do so, they need to log in using their registered mobile number and fetch the document from the education section. The result will also be available on the PRD Live application and the Saphalam KITE mobile app.
Nearly four lakh students appeared for the DHSE Kerala Class 11 examination this year. Along with the Plus One results, the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) Plus One results will also be declared.