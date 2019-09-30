DHSE Kerala Plus 1 Improvement result declared: Steps to check marks online

DHSE Kerala plus 1 improvement result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Examination (DHSE), Kerala declared the result for the class 11 or plus one results or first-year higher secondary exam results. The exams were conducted in August 2019.

Those who appeared for the exams can check their marks at the official websites —keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.in, results.nic.in educatinkerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala plus 1 improvement result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link DHSE first year improvement exam results

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Result will appear, take a print out

To check result on phone via SMS, students need to type KERALA11 followed by registration number and send it to 56263.

In the Kerala regular +1 exams conducted in March, over four lakh students appeared. The improvement exam is conducted to give a second chance to students who have secured fewer marks in the regular exams. Earlier, the result for improvement exams conducted in July was declared by the state board.