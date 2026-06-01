DHSE Kerala opens the registration window for SAY and improvement examination

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has opened the registration window for the Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement examination from today, June 1. Students can apply by reaching out to their respective schools. The last date to apply is June 3. Students are advised to apply quickly to avoid any last -minute delays and technical glitches.
This facility is provided for students who failed to secure the minimum D+ qualifying grade in one or more subjects in the March examination. Meanwhile, the board has also initiated the process for re-evaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets.
The DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY examination is going to be held from June 29 to July 3, 2026. The results of the SAY examination are likely to be announced in mid-July.
Follow these steps to apply to the Kerala Plus Two SAY examination:
Step 1: Obtain the SAY/improvement examination application form from the respective school
Step 2: Fill in all the required personal information in the necessary fields and provide the registration number used in the March examination
Step 3: Enter the subject codes for the improvement subjects selected
Step 4: Attach a recent passport size photograph in the designated section of the application form
Step 5: Pay the non-refundable application form fee as per the official guidelines
Step 6: Submit the completed application form to the school principal on or before the stipulated deadline
This year, the DHSE Kerala Plus Two results recorded an overall pass percentage of 77.97%, 0.16% higher than last year. A total of 2,90,398 students qualified for higher studies, from the total 3,72,423 who took the exam while 30,561 students secured A+ grades in all subjects. Girls outperformed boys, registering a pass percentage of 86.69 per cent compared to 68.41 per cent among boys. Additionally, a total of 60 students scored full marks at 1200/1200.