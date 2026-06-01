DHSE Kerala opens the registration window for SAY and improvement examination

The (DHSE) Kerala, has opened the registration window for the Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement examination from June 1. (image: ai generated)

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has opened the registration window for the Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement examination from today, June 1. Students can apply by reaching out to their respective schools. The last date to apply is June 3. Students are advised to apply quickly to avoid any last -minute delays and technical glitches.

This facility is provided for students who failed to secure the minimum D+ qualifying grade in one or more subjects in the March examination. Meanwhile, the board has also initiated the process for re-evaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets.

The DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY examination is going to be held from June 29 to July 3, 2026. The results of the SAY examination are likely to be announced in mid-July.