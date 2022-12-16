scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

DHSE Kerala Improvement Exams 2022: First year results declared; here’s how to check

DHSE Kerala Improvement Exams 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website — keralaresults.nic.in.

keralaresults.nic.in, Kerala DHSE, Kerala DHSE first year, Kerala DHSE first year improvement resultsKerala DHSE first year improvement results: The exams were conducted in October (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representative Image)

DHSE Kerala Improvement Exams 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala today announced the results of first year improvement exams, NSQF first year improvement exams and VHSE first year improvement exams. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check the results at the official website — keralaresults.nic.in

This year, the exams were successfully conducted in October.

DHSE Kerala Improvement Exams 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on first year improvement exam results or NSQF first year improvement exam results or VHSE first year improvement exam result.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth for first year improvement results and roll number for NSQF and VHSE exam results.

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference.

The DHSE first year exam results were announced on August 17, and the data was updated on September 15. To clear the DHSE plus one exam, candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 09:46:28 am
