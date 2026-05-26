DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2026: How to check results on WhatsApp?

DHSE Kerala is set to announce the Plus Two results tomorrow. Here's how to check via WhatsApp. (image: ai generated)

DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2026: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Plus Two results today (May 26) at 3 pm. Once announced, students can access their scorecards on the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Those facing difficulty due to server congestion can alternatively check their results using other tools, through the Saphalam app, PRD Live, DigiLocker, or via SMS.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates

The HSE examinations were conducted in pen-and-paper mode between March 6 and March 28, 2026, with over 4.5 lakh students estimated to have appeared this year. Students will need their roll number and date of birth to access the results. The score card will display subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status and other important details. For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal.