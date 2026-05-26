DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2026: How to check results on WhatsApp?

DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2026: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Plus Two results today (May 26) at 3 pm. Once announced, students can access their scorecards on the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Those facing difficulty due to server congestion can alternatively check their results using other tools, through the Saphalam app, PRD Live, DigiLocker, or via SMS.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates
The HSE examinations were conducted in pen-and-paper mode between March 6 and March 28, 2026, with over 4.5 lakh students estimated to have appeared this year. Students will need their roll number and date of birth to access the results. The score card will display subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status and other important details. For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates
Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking the results online. After the declaration of results, schools will distribute the pass certificates and original mark sheets to students. One more method through which students can check and download results is WhatsApp.
Students can also receive their results directly on WhatsApp. To do so, open WhatsApp and send the message “RESULT” to 9188619958. An automated reply will follow with further prompts. Enter your registration number and date of birth as directed, and the result PDF will be sent to you on WhatsApp itself.
In 2025, the Kerala Plus Two results were declared on May 22. The overall pass percentage was registered at 77.81%. Science stream students recorded the highest performance with a pass percentage of 83.25%, followed by Commerce at 74.21%, while Humanities recorded the lowest at 69.16%. More than 4.4 lakh students had appeared for the examination last year.
In 2024, the Kerala Board announced the Plus Two results on May 9. More than 3.7 lakh students had appeared for the examination, with an overall pass percentage of 78.69%. The board had administered the exams across nearly 3,000 centres across the state.