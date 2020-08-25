DHSE Kerala HSCAP Plus One revised admission 2020 schedule released, check details

The allotment result will be released on September 5. Representational image/ file

HSCAP Kerala plus one admission 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the revised admission schedule for the plus one admission. As per the schedule, the allotment result would now be released on September 5, which was initially scheduled to release today. The main allotment list would be published on October 6. The admission schedule was revised taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic situations.

The last date to apply online was today, August 25. There is no need to upload any documents with the application now. If seats remain vacant after the admission of candidates selected in the first list, then the second allotment list will be released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Government of Kerala.

Kerala plus one admission 2020: How to check name in the allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website- hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Kerala Plus One Allotment List’

Step 3: In the new window, check your name and details.

The admission process is conducted for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 private and 52 residential or technical schools.

