DHSE Kerala HSCAP Plus One admission 2019 begins, first allotment result in June

HSCAP Kerala plus one admission 2019: The admission process to plus one or class 11 in the Kerala-based schools has started from Friday, May 24, 2019. The students can apply through the official website of the HSCAP 2019, hscap.kerala.gov.in till May 27, 2019. The first allotment result is expected in June.

Advertising

The students who could not get admission in the plus one should not get disappointed as there are a lot of options available for them. The students good in the science stream and want to be an engineer can apply for polytechnic courses. The students after diploma in engineering can apply for Bachelor’s courses also.

Apart from the science stream, the students in other streams can do their class 11 or class 12 through distance studies offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and CBSE correspondence admission.

Read| KMAT 2019: Applications begin, check eligibility, cut-off and paper pattern

Advertising

If seats remain vacant after the admission of candidates selected in the first list, then the second allotment list will be released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Government of Kerala.

Kerala plus one admission 2019: How to check name in the allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website- hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Kerala Plus One Allotment List’

Read| How to chose a stream after class 10?

Step 3: In the new window, check your name and details.

The examination is conducted for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 private and 52 residential or technical schools.

There are over 3.6 lakh seats in plus one classes in Kerala based schools for which reportedly, 4.99 lakh students have applied. Of these applicants, over 4.34 lakh were from SSLC and as many as 48,728 students are from CBSE and 4605 applications came from students belonging to ICSE board.