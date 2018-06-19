Kerala plus one 2nd allotment result released at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala 2nd allotment Result 2018: The second allotment round was conducted for 80,016 seats. The second allotment round was conducted for 80,016 seats.

Kerala 2nd allotment Result 2018: The result of Kerala plus one 2nd allotment has been released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on the official website — hscap.kerala.gov.in. All those who had appeared for the same can check the results now. Students will now get admission in Class 11th. The second allotment round was conducted for 80,016 seats. As per reports, the first allotment was conducted for 2,38,033 seats. A total of 1,17,107 students got admission and 28,520 students did not take admission. The classes for plus one will begin from June 21.

The plus one exams were successfully conducted from March 7 to March 28. The result for the same was declared on May 28. In the Plus one exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students sat for the exams.

Kerala 2nd allotment Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Second allotment result’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your application number, date of birth and district

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In plus two, a total of 79 schools in the state had scored 100 per cent. A total of 9.25 lakh students had appeared for the examination. The last day to apply for re-examination was May 16 and the SAY examinations were held from June 5.

