Kerala govt introduces QR code based app to monitor higher secondary schools exam

Kerala’s education technology wing, KITE, has launched a QR code-based mobile application to strengthen security and transparency in the conduct of Higher Secondary examinations beginning March 5. The application, ‘KITE-QTrack’, enables real-time tracking of the entire examination process — from the opening of question paper packets at exam centres to the dispatch of answer scripts to valuation camps.
The Higher Secondary Examination wing has directed all Chief and Deputy Chief Superintendents to install the app from the Android Play Store and log in before March 4.
During examination days, officials are required to update the system at every stage using designated buttons within the app, beginning when question paper packets are removed from storage. If an incorrect subject packet is scanned, the app immediately flags an error and logs it as an ‘incident’ with the examination wing. Exam start and completion times must also be recorded within specified timeframes.
When answer scripts are dispatched to valuation camps, details including track ID, weight, and dispatch time must be entered into the app. The platform also allows immediate reporting of malpractices or technical issues.
Regional Deputy Directors have been given dedicated logins to monitor the process at the state level.
KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath said the system is part of a broader initiative to fully automate the examination process — from admissions to results — through a revamped digital portal. Post-examination services such as duplicate certificates, revaluation, and scrutiny applications, along with secure online payments, will also be integrated into the platform.
A user guide and video tutorial are available on the KITE VICTERS YouTube channel. District-level online training for officials begins Monday, conducted by KITE Master Trainers.
“The post-examination services, including the distribution of duplicate certificates, revaluation, and scrutiny applications, will be implemented through this integrated digital system. With the inclusion of secure online payment facilities, students will henceforth be able to submit all applications entirely through this digital platform,” Anvar told PTI.