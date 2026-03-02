Kerala govt introduces QR code based app to monitor higher secondary schools exam

Regional Deputy Directors have been given dedicated logins to monitor the process at the state level. (Image: AI Generated)

Kerala’s education technology wing, KITE, has launched a QR code-based mobile application to strengthen security and transparency in the conduct of Higher Secondary examinations beginning March 5. The application, ‘KITE-QTrack’, enables real-time tracking of the entire examination process — from the opening of question paper packets at exam centres to the dispatch of answer scripts to valuation camps.

The Higher Secondary Examination wing has directed all Chief and Deputy Chief Superintendents to install the app from the Android Play Store and log in before March 4.

During examination days, officials are required to update the system at every stage using designated buttons within the app, beginning when question paper packets are removed from storage. If an incorrect subject packet is scanned, the app immediately flags an error and logs it as an ‘incident’ with the examination wing. Exam start and completion times must also be recorded within specified timeframes.