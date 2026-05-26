Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026: Websites, apps to check marks

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2026 Link: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the results for the class 12 exam today at 3 pm. The HSE result will be announced on the official website of the board at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Additionally, students can also check their results from Digilocker. After the marksheet is released, students can check it at the above-mentioned website. For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal.

DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates

Homepage of Kerala board (screengrab from official website) Homepage of Kerala board (screengrab from official website)

The DHSE class 12 exam was conducted between March 6 and March 28. A total of 4,52,437 students have registered for the examination. Around 1,984 centres were set up for the examination. Out of which 1,966 in Kerala, followed by seven in the Gulf region, nine in Lakshwadeep, and two in Mahe.