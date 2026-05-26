Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026: Websites, apps to check marks

DHSE Kerala Board Plus Two 12th Class Result 2026 Link at prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in: The result will be announced on the official websites, Saphalam and Digilocker apps.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 26, 2026 02:26 PM IST
KBPE 2026 class 12 results: Websites to checkResults page of KBPE website (screengrab from official website)
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Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2026 Link: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the results for the class 12 exam today at 3 pm. The HSE result will be announced on the official website of the board at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Additionally, students can also check their results from Digilocker. After the marksheet is released, students can check it at the above-mentioned website. For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal.

DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates

KBPE 2026 class 12 results: Websites to check Homepage of Kerala board (screengrab from official website)

The DHSE class 12 exam was conducted between March 6 and March 28. A total of 4,52,437 students have registered for the examination. Around 1,984 centres were set up for the examination. Out of which 1,966 in Kerala, followed by seven in the Gulf region, nine in Lakshwadeep, and two in Mahe.

How to check +2 result online?

KBPE 2026 class 12 results: Websites to check Results board of the Kerala board website (screengrab from official website)

To pass the class 12 exam, students have to get a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject and an overall of all subjects. They are required to pass separately in the internal assessment and theory exam. Around 389 exam centres and 8 valuation camps were set up for this stream. The valuation camp for the vocational stream started on April 6, 2026. A total of 3,700 teachers were deployed for exam duty.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates

KBPE 2026 class 12 results: Websites to check The results are available at Digilocker too (screengrab from Digilocker website)

To download the results from Digilocker, go to the Digilocker mobile app or digilocker.gov.in. Then log in using your registered mobile number, and after that, visit the ‘Education and Learning’ section. Then search for Kerala Board Public Examination and click on the class 12 marksheet. After the details are given, the marksheet will be made available at the section of issued documents, and students can access it from there.

KBPE 2026 class 12 results: Websites to check Students after the class 12 result is published (Express photo/Representative)

Students should keep in mind that the +2 results available online are provisional. The actual marksheet will be available from their respective schools. Students should check the following things on their marksheet: student’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, marks achieved in each subject, status of the result. Candidates will need this result during the college admission process. The HSE results will also be available at the Saphalam app.

KBPE 2026 class 12 results: Websites to check Students are checking the results of the class 12 exam. (Express photo/Representative)

The exam in the Gulf region was initially postponed and later cancelled due to the tension in the Middle East region. Students who appeared for the exam from those regions will have their marks evaluated using their class 11 marks, combining them with their practical assessment and school term exam.

 

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