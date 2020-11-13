DHSE Kerala Class 11 supplementary exam schedule released, check dates

DHSE Kerala Class 11 supplementary exam 2020: Candidates can apply till November 16. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/ Representational

DHSE Kerala Class 11 supplementary exam 2020: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Kerala (DHSE Kerala) has released the schedule for class 11 supplementary or improvement exams. The supplementary exams will be held between December 18 and 23.

The supplementary exams will take place in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines, following social distancing and safety protocols. The registration window has been opened, the candidates can apply for the supplementary exams till November 16 through the website- dhsekerala.gov.in.

The result for the plus one exam was earlier released on July 29. The candidates who could not clear the exam can appear for the supplementary, also the candidates who want to improve their scores can appear in the exam for up to three subjects.

To clear the DHSE plus one exam, a candidate has to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. For the science subject consisting of theory and practical examination, the minimum marks to pass is 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical.

