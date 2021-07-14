DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2021: When and where to check

DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2021: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the SSLC or class 10 board exam results 2021 today. Students can check their results on the official website of the keralaresults. nic.in from 2 pm onwards. Alternatively, the results can also be checked through mobile app.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams for the year 2021 began in Kerala on April 8, adhering to strict COVID-19 health protocols. The SSLC exams were concluded on April 29. More than four lakh SSLC students appeared for the exams across over 4,951 centers in the state.

The evaluation process for Kerala SSLC (class 10) papers began on June 7 and was concluded by June 25. The state government canceled the practical exams for SSLC students this year due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

DHSE Kerala SSLC result 2021: When and where to check?

To check the result for SSLC exams of 2021, visit the official site keralaresults.nic.in Click on the DHSE SSLC class 10 result tab. Enter the necessary credentials to get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

In case students are not able to check their results through the website, they can check it through an app on the Google play store named ‘Saphalam’. Students are supposed to download the app, enter their mobile number. Enter roll number/roll code and verification code. The result will appear after submitting the required details.

Last year, students had to obtain at least a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. This means for 100 marks exam, at least 35 marks were needed. For subjects having different exams for practical and theory, students had to pass both sections separately.