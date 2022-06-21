DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022: How to check scorecards online, via Saphalam app

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the HSLC board exam results today on June 20, 2022. The result will be declared at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the board examination can check their respective results at the official website — results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The DHSE Kerala board class 12 theory exams were conducted from March 30 to April 22, 2022. The practical exams were held from February 21 to March 15, 2022, in an offline pen and paper mode.

DHSE Kerala class 12 board results 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala – keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘DHSE class 12 result’ available on the homage

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth (DOB), and verification code to log in.

Step 4: Check and click on ‘submit’ and the result will appear on the screen.

The details that are required for the online procedure to check the board exam results are mentioned in the admit card. Students are advised to download the result and take a printout of it for further reference. In case students are not able to check their results through the website, they can also check it through mobile apps.

Kerala HSLC 2022 results: How to check results on ‘Saphalam’ or ‘iExams’ app:

Step 1: Download the official apps from Google Play Store — SAPHALAM 2022, iExaMS – Kerala, PRD Live

Step 2: Open the app to enter the registered number, roll number, and date of birth (DOB)

Step 3: Click on submit to access the result

Download and take a printout for further reference.

In 2021, a total number of 4,46,471 students appeared for the class 12 Kerala board examination and the overall passing percentage recorded was 87.94 per cent out of which science stream scored 90.52 per cent, commerce at 89.13 per cent, and arts was at 80.04 per cent.