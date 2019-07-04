DHSE Kerala +2 SAY results 2019 declared, how to check

DHSE Kerala +2 SAY results 2019: The Department of Higher Education has declared the results for the SAY/ Improvement second year Higher Secondary examination 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

The SAY examination was conducted from June 10 to 17, 2019 for all those students who could not pass the plus two examination.

DHSE Kerala +2 SAY results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘DHSE SAY Exam results 2019’

Step 3: Enter roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, the results of Kerala plus two examination was declared on May 8, 2019. A total of 3,11,375 lakh students qualified for higher studies in Kerala. Among districts Kannur was top-performing till last year, this year, it is Wayanad with 87.44 per cent. As many as 79 schools scored 100 per cent results.

A total of 20,610 open school candidates passed scoring 43.48 per cent.