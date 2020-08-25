DHSE Kerala +2 SAY exam timetable 2020 released, check schedule

The last date for submission of improvement form is today, August 25. Representational image/ file

DHSE Kerala +2 SAY exam 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the time table for the SAY/ Improvement second year Higher Secondary examination. The last date for submission of improvement form is today, August 25. The exam will be conducted from September 22 to 26.

The SAY exam will be conducted for all those students who could not pass the plus two examination. The paper will be conducted in the two shifts — morning from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and afternoon from 2 pm to 4:45 pm.

Kerala +2 VHSE DHSE SAY exam 2020: Check timetable

Tuesday- September 22- Accountancy, History, Islamic History & Culture, Communicative English, Electronic Service Technology (Old), Electronic Systems

Wednesday- September 23- Economics, Journalism

Thursday- September 24- Business Studies, Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology

Friday- September 25- English (Part 1)

Saturday- September 26- Mathematics, Part III languages, Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya/

Art Higher Secondary Say / Improvement Exam 2020: Date sheet

Tuesday- September 22- Sanskrit

Wednesday- September 23- Main/ Subsidiary

Thursday- September 24- Literature/ Aesthetics

Friday- September 25- Part I – English/ Part II – Languages

The pass percentage in plus two recorded 85.13 passing percentage this time. In the science stream, the pass percentage was 86.62 per cent, while humanities and the commerce streams recorded 77.76 and 84.52 respectively.

