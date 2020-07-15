DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2020: Pass percentage jumps, 234 students get 100% marks

DHSE Kerala +2 result 2020: Check at keralaresults.nic.in (Representationla image) DHSE Kerala +2 result 2020: Check at keralaresults.nic.in (Representationla image)

DHSE Kerala +2 result 2020: Students from Kerala have negated the belief that being graded based on exams held during a pandemic may prove a disadvantage in terms of marks. While Kerala Plus Two students outperformed last year’s result by increasing the pass percentage from 84.33 per cent in 2019 to 85.13 per cent in 2020, a record number of students have also secured 100 per cent marks.

As per the official data, 234 students have secured cent per cent marks in the Kerala HSE exams and18,510 students secured an A-plus in all subjects.

Over the years, science has been ranked as the best stream in Kerala class 12 or Plus Two exams. This year, too, it has reserved the top slot, recording 88.62 passing per cent, which is a little over two per cent higher then the previous year.

The second-best performance has been delivered by commerce with 84.52 per cent, followed by humanities at 77.76 per cent. The pass percentage has decreased in both commerce and humanities as compared to last year. In 2019 commerce had recorded 84.65 passing per cent, while it was 79.82 for humanities.

Ernakulam has been the top-performing district this year. In Kerala, Plus Two results 2019, Wayanad was the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 87.44 per cent, while in 2018, Kannur gave the best score. Gender-wise, 92.29 per cent girls have cleared the exams while the pass percentage of boys is 77.22 per cent.

Students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to be deemed as passed. In subjects with practical and theory aspects, students need to clear each section separately, as per rules.

Earlier last month, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala declared the state SSLC or class 10 results and recorded the best passing percentage in five years. Of the 4.22 lakh students who appeared for the exams, as many as 98.82 per cent cleared it successfully. A total of 41,906 students got A+ grade in all subjects, while Kuttanad emerged as the best performing district, with no student failing from the region.

