DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: HSE result to be declared today

Once declared, eligible students can check their respective results on the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2026 Live Updates: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the results of the Class 12th examinations today (May 26) at 3 pm. The +2 examinations were held between March 6 and March 28, 2026. More than 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 board examinations this year. Once declared, eligible students can check their respective Kerala HSE exam results on the official websites at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates

Students will have to use their roll number and date of birth to access their results. The score card will display subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status and other important details. For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal.

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To check the Kerala Class 12 results, students should visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in and click on the “DHSE Plus 2 result 2026” link available on the homepage. They will need to enter their application or roll number along with their date of birth, then submit the details. The marks will be displayed on a new window, which can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The +2 result will also be available at the Digilocker website and app.

Live Updates May 26, 2026 08:30 AM IST DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: IE Portal For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal. This year, around 4,25,437 students appeared for the KBPE exam. May 26, 2026 08:20 AM IST DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: When to check results? Students can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, once released at 3 pm. The +2 results will also be available at Digilocker. May 26, 2026 08:18 AM IST DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Exam date The +2 examinations were held between March 6 and March 28, 2026. May 26, 2026 08:13 AM IST DHSE Kerala +2 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results today The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the results of the Class 12th examinations today (May 26) at 3 pm.