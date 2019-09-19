DHSE Kerala +1 improvement exam results 2019 declared, how to check

DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala released the results of Plus one or Class 11 improvement examination’s revaluation and scrutiny results 2019 on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

All the students who had appeared in the improvement or supplementary examinations can check the results through the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The examination was conducted in the months of July to August.

DHSE Kerala Plus One results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Examination’ tab, click on Revaluation, Scrutiny Result – I year Improvement

Step 3: A pdf will open and you can check your exam result

Step 4: Download the pdf and save it for future reference.

The candidate should get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. This is applicable for passing in the compartmental system also. For subjects (Non-Language) in Part III question papers will be in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati and Urdu.

In the previous years, the Plus One supplementary exams were held in September-October, however, from this year, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has decided to conduct the Higher Secondary Plus One Improvement/supplementary examinations in July.